Web-Based Driver’s License Exam Available

The State of Kansas is launching a web-based version of its driver’s testing exam.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles, the introduction of this testing service adds to the Department’s expanding online services it provides. With KnowTo Drive Online, Kansans have the opportunity to take their written test from the comfort of their home.

“The availability of an online written test has been on our list of customer service enhancements and we are happy to finally announce its arrival,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “This testing portal, coupled with our other online services, should greatly decrease the number of customers in the office and considerably reduce the duration of customer visits.”

The KnowTo Drive Online testing portal is available 24/7 on the Division of Vehicles’ website at http://ksrevenue.org/vehicles. Fees are $10 for the first test and $8.50 for any re-test.

If preferred, the Kansas Driver’s License written version of the test will still be available to be taken in the office.