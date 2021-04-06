Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Overcast and Breezy

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 46 °

Web-Based Driver’s License Exam Available

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2021

The State of Kansas is launching a web-based version of its driver’s testing exam.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles, the introduction of this testing service adds to the Department’s expanding online services it provides. With KnowTo Drive Online, Kansans have the opportunity to take their written test from the comfort of their home.

“The availability of an online written test has been on our list of customer service enhancements and we are happy to finally announce its arrival,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “This testing portal, coupled with our other online services, should greatly decrease the number of customers in the office and considerably reduce the duration of customer visits.”

The KnowTo Drive Online testing portal is available 24/7 on the Division of Vehicles’ website at http://ksrevenue.org/vehicles. Fees are $10 for the first test and $8.50 for any re-test.

If preferred, the Kansas Driver’s License written version of the test will still be available to be taken in the office.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina, Abilene Hospitals to Align

The hospitals in Salina and Abilene are entering into an alliance in which Salina Regional Health Ce...

April 6, 2021 Comments

KDA to Host Webinar On H-2A Agricul...

Farming News

April 6, 2021

Web-Based Driver’s License Ex...

Kansas News

April 6, 2021

VIDEO: Saline County to End Mask Or...

COVID-19 Top News

April 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Web-Based Driver’s ...
April 6, 2021Comments
Fighting For Vets
April 6, 2021Comments
Poetry In Motion In Linds...
April 6, 2021Comments
Police Investigating Arso...
April 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices