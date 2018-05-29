Weaver Named Head of Swedes Baseball Program

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Bethany department of athletics announces the hiring of Barrett Weaver as the new head coach of the Swedes baseball program.

“Coach Weaver is a successful professional who loves God and loves people. He will be a great fit with our coaches. Coach Weaver has a strong record of positively leading young men on and off the field. I am excited that he is joining the Bethany team,” Bethany College President, William Jones said.

Weaver comes to Bethany after an eight-year stint at Arlington Baptist University as the head baseball coach. There, he started the baseball team, building it from the ground up, with zero athletic scholarships. Weaver’s teams saw early success and have continued that level of play through the 2018 season. This included a NCCAA DII Southwest Region Championship in 2013, NCCAA World Series appearances in 2012 and 2013, and a 2018 Victory Collegiate Conference Championship. Weaver has earned coach of the year honors multiple years due to his team leadership, including a NCCAA DII Southwest Region Coach of the year award in 2013 and 2018 VCBC Coach of the Year honors.

During the 2017 season, Weaver was the tournament director for the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. His duties included managing the operational budge for the tournament, coordinating sponsorships and advertising. Weaver directed tournament staff on NCAA Compliance and ticket sales, managed practice and game day assignments for teams, directed community outreach projects for all schools involved, and worked with alumni and administration to enhance school involvement.

During the summer months of 2011-2015 Weaver worked as the third base coach for the Grand Prairie AirHogs Independent Professional team. There he assisted the manager in scouting and player procurement as well as assisting the general manager in salary cap and budget decisions. In 2011 the team was the American Association Champions and in 2013, they were the American Association Southern Division Champions.

Before his time at Arlington Baptist, Weaver was an assistant coach and recruiter for Northwood University. At Northwood, he organized everyday duties and drills for outfielders and hitters, assisted the head coach with practice organization and daily duties, assisted the head coach with recruiting responsibilities, and updated and maintained off-seas workout and practice charts.

From 2009-2010 Weaver was the assistant head coach/pitching coach for the University of Dallas where he worked directly with the head coach for practice preparation and off-season schedule. Weaver managed infield play and coverages, organized everyday duties and drills for pitchers and outfielders, and assisted the head coach with recruiting responsibilities.

Before his time in collegiate and professional baseball, Weaver worked for a couple school districts and a summer collegiate team.

“I am honored and privileged to be given the opportunity to lead the Bethany College Swedes Baseball program. The state of the program is in a great position to make an immediate impact and begin a future that will flourish with success for years to come,” Weaver stated. “We have a great coaching staff in place, and a roster of talented and driven young men who are ready to expand their postseason experience.

I would like to thank President Will Jones and Athletic Director Dane Pavlovich for their confidence and support. Bethany College has been a desirable destination for my family for many years, and I am excited to make an imprint on the campus and athletic department. Go Swedes!”

Weaver played baseball at Olney Central College form 2001-2003 before graduating and moving on to the University of Indianapolis where he played from 2003-2005.

Weaver graduated with an Associate of Arts and Science from Olney Central College in 2003, a Bachelor of Science from University of Indianapolis in 2005 and finally, a Master of Education from Arlington Baptist in 2014.

Weaver comes to Lindsborg with his wife Pamela and daughter, Tristyn.

“Barrett has shown to be a great coach for his athletes both on and off the fieldl. I am excited to see the influence and drive Coach Weaver brings to the Swedes baseball program,” said Dane Pavlovich, Dean of Athletics. “I think Barrett shows a true commitment to Bethany’s core values, on and off the field. He will be a great asset to our baseball program, our athletic department, the City of Lindsborg, and Bethany College as a whole.”