Storm Training Sessions Planned

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.”

Meteorologists will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season. Staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather and severe weather safety.

Please keep an eye on the schedule as they may also once again offer a virtual presentation option.