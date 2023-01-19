Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 26 °

Storm Training Sessions Planned

Todd PittengerJanuary 19, 2023

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.”

Meteorologists will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season. Staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather and severe weather safety.

Please keep an eye on the schedule as they may also once again offer a virtual presentation option. 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Pin and Ink Showcase Returns

Put your creativity to the test while supporting a noble and local cause. According to Big Brothe...

January 19, 2023 Comments

Storm Training Sessions Planned

Top News

January 19, 2023

Utility Warns of Scam

Kansas News

January 19, 2023

Polluted Creek Prompts Fine

Kansas News

January 19, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Utility Warns of Scam
January 19, 2023Comments
Polluted Creek Prompts Fi...
January 19, 2023Comments
KWU Music Faculty Member ...
January 19, 2023Comments
Museum Surpasses Fund Rai...
January 18, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra