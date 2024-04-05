Weather prompting schedule changes for KWU Athletics this weekend

4/5/2024 | Baseball

Forecast inclement weather has prompted Kansas Wesleyan to make changes to the weekend athletics schedule.

Baseball will still play its series with Saint Mary on Saturday and Sunday; however, the games have changed. Saturday will now be the single game starting at 11 a.m., and Sunday will be the doubleheader starting at Noon.

Women’s and Men’s Tennis has moved its matches with Southwestern from Saturday to Monday at 3 p.m., at Salina Tennis Alliance.

Softball will now play its doubleheader with Southwestern on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. at Salina South High School.

With weather, the schedule may change further, stay tuned to social media (@kwucoyotes on the X) for more the most up-to-date information.