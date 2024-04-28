Weather Causes Semi to Crash

A truck driver from California was transported to the hospital in Abilene after his semi was involved in a weather-related crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Navjodh Singh from Sacramento, California, was driving a 2019 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer. He was headed east on Interstate 70 and changed lanes to avoid a downed tree limb in the lane. The wind blew his truck and tailer over, blocking both eastbound lanes.

Singh, who was buckled up, was transported to Memorial Hospital in Abilene to be treated for possible injuries.

Traffic was rerouted as first responders worked the scene.

The crash happened at around 2:15 Saturday afternoon on I 70 in Dickinson County about 3/4 of mile east of Chapman.