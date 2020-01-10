Weather Alters HS Basketball Plans

With the potential of ice/snow blanketing parts of Kansas, high school basketball games are being changed.
Below are the following changes:
Campus at Salina Central – varsity times have been moved up an hour, with girls tipping off at 5 pm; coverage on 1150 KSAL
Salina South at Ark City – POSTPONED to Monday, January 13 with varsity beginning at 5 pm
Sacred Heart at TMP-Marian – POSTPONED to Saturday, February 15 with varsity starting at 5 pm
Abilene at Marysville – POSTPONED to Saturday, January 18 with varsity starting at 3:30; location will be AT ABILENE
Rural Vista at Goessel – POSTPONED to Thursday, January 16 with varsity beginning at 5
Solomon at Herington – POSTPONED to Monday, January 13
Ellsworth at Republic County – POSTPONED to Monday, January 13
Bennington at Sterling – varsity times have been moved up an hour, with girls tipping off at 5 pm