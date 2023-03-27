Weapon, Drug Charges

Salina Police arrested a man and woman who were both wanted on Saline County District Court warrants.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday evening around 5:30pm, officers identified the two walking in the 500 block of Montrose and attempted to stop them.

Police say 38-year-old Kevin Russell and 42-year-old Candice Beach left the sidewalk to run between a couple of houses where officers saw him toss an item into a window well of a home. Officers then found a Cobra Firearms .380 semi-auto pistol that was in the egress.

Both were taken into custody a short time later and now face additional charges for running from authorities.

Russell could also face charges for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after cops reportedly found personal use amounts in his possession.