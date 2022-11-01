Watts Selected to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

IRVING, Texas — Kansas forward Lexi Watts was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Watts received the postseason honor after playing in all 20 games, starting the final 15 of those matches.

Watts finished the season with six goals, three assists and 15 points. The six goals were the most by a Kansas freshman since Ashley Williams in 2012. Her six goals were tied for ninth-most in the conference during the regular season, while her 15 points were tied for 10th.

“I thought she definitely deserved it,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “It’s been a long time since we had a freshman score as many goals as Lexi has in her first year. I think every game she got better and better. By the end of the season, she was a dominant force for us offensively and caused a lot of problems for other teams. I’m really happy for her and proud of her. I’m looking forward to continue working with her in the future.”

The Lenexa, Kansas, native stepped into a significant role early in the season. On Sept. 1 against Purdue, Watts scored her first career goal and the game-winning goal in the 88th minute of the match to give KU a 1-0 victory and extend the team’s winning streak to four straight games.

Then, in the final game of the regular season against Iowa State, Watts recorded her first career brace. The two goals led the Jayhawks to a 2-0 win and a trip to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Watts received her second Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor following this performance.

Watts is the 26th Kansas player in program history to be selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, including the 13th student-athlete in the last 12 seasons. The recognition for Watts also pushed Kansas’ streak to 23 straight years with at least one Jayhawk on the All-Big 12 teams, every year since the current format began in 2000.