Watson selected KCAC Golfer of the Week for third time in last four weeks

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 15, 2021

Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) is getting used to this. Watson was selected as the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks for his efforts in helping the Coyotes to a second place finish at the Prairie Dunes Collegiate last week.

Watson won his fifth tournament of the season and led the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes to a second place finish at the Prairie Dunes Collegiate. Watson was in third after the first day of the tournament with a 74, but would add a second 74 to his scorecard total for the tournament to come away with a 2-shot win over Bethany’s Larus Long.

The Coyotes didn’t slow down there. Watson was the top finisher for the Coyotes at this week’s U.C. Ferguson Classic hosted by Oklahoma City University. Watson finished seventh overall, shooting a 6-under 207 for the tournament. He was the top KCAC finisher in the field of 15 teams that featured six NAIA Top 25 teams in the field.

KWU is gearing up for next week’s Second Leg of the KCAC Championships on Monday and Tuesday at Buffalo Dunes in Garden City.

