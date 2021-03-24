Watson earns second straight KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week honor

Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) of No. 15 Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week honor, the conference office announced Tuesday. Watson was selected for his performance from March 15-21 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Watson won the individual title at the CBC Invitational, shooting 5-under par 139 for the tournament. Both rounds were below par. Watson helped lead the Coyotes to a team win in the tournament, as well. This is the second consecutive week Watson has earned the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week distinction.

KWU finished in second place in the final standings of the first leg of the KCAC Championships held on Monday and Tuesday at Battle Creek in Broken Arrow, Okla. Watson claimed the tournament title with a 1-under 215 to win by three shots.