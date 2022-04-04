Watson and Donovan named KCAC Golfers of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville, Kan.) and Abby Donovan (FR/Concordia, Kan.) have been named as the KCAC Men’s and Women’s Golfers of the Week for their efforts last week. KCAC Player of the Week is selected by conference sports information directors.

Trevor Watson finished tied for fourth place in a loaded field at the Shawnee Shootout this week, outpacing a majority of the field that included top notch NAIA, NCAA Division II, and NJCAA teams. Watson shot a 231 for the tournament, helping the Coyotes to a 10th place finish.

Donovan tied for 27th in the Kyle Blaser Invitational in Oklahoma City amongst a field that included two NAIA Top 10 ranked teams (T1 Oklahoma City, 9 Texas Wesleyan), NCAA Division II Oklahoma Christian, and several top-ranked NJCAA teams (Western Texas #4, McLennan #8, Redlands #9). She shot a 252 for the 3-round tournament (81-83-88) to lead the team finishers for KWU in the tournament as KWU finished seventh overall. In a weekend dual with Bethany, in the best ball competition, she and teammate Aidan Richmond (SO/Keller, Texas) beat Addison Botkin and Devorah Urea 4-Up, and then in head-to-head, she beat Addison Botkin 3-up. She helped KWU win the dual 5.5 to 3.5.