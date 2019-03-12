Watros Earns KCAC Baseball Player of the Week Honor

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Bailey Watros (SR/Sandwich, Ill.) has been selected as the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week for his efforts last week for the Coyotes. His selection comes as part of the conference player of the week program administered by the conference sports information directors and announced by the conference office.

KWU split a weekend “home” series with the Tabor Bluejays, playing games in Wichita and Alva, Okla., as field conditions in Salina remain unplayable at Dean Evans Stadium. It was also the first time in 2019 that the Coyotes have been able to complete a three-game conference series.

Watros was great for the Coyotes in the series with Tabor. He hit .455 for the series. His best day was in the series finale as he was 3-of-4 at the plate, with a double and a homer. He drove in four runs and scored three times in the game. He was also 2-for-2 on stolen bases on the week.

KWU beat Tabor in the series finale on Saturday in Alva 13-4, handing the Bluejays their first conference loss of the season.

The Coyotes (8-11) are scheduled for a mid-week game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday before resuming conference play at Bethany over the weekend in Lindsborg. Tuesday’s non-conference game at Hastings has been canceled.