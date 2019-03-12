Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 53 °

Watros Earns KCAC Baseball Player of the Week Honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 12, 2019

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Bailey Watros (SR/Sandwich, Ill.) has been selected as the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week for his efforts last week for the Coyotes. His selection comes as part of the conference player of the week program administered by the conference sports information directors and announced by the conference office.

KWU split a weekend “home” series with the Tabor Bluejays, playing games in Wichita and Alva, Okla., as field conditions in Salina remain unplayable at Dean Evans Stadium. It was also the first time in 2019 that the Coyotes have been able to complete a three-game conference series.

Watros was great for the Coyotes in the series with Tabor. He hit .455 for the series. His best day was in the series finale as he was 3-of-4 at the plate, with a double and a homer. He drove in four runs and scored three times in the game. He was also 2-for-2 on stolen bases on the week.

KWU beat Tabor in the series finale on Saturday in Alva 13-4, handing the Bluejays their first conference loss of the season.

The Coyotes (8-11) are scheduled for a mid-week game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday before resuming conference play at Bethany over the weekend in Lindsborg. Tuesday’s non-conference game at Hastings has been canceled.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Williams Named KCAC Softball Player of the We...

March 12, 2019 9:42 am

KWU Women Fall to Hot Shooting Ozarks in NAIA...

March 8, 2019 8:54 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-4

March 5, 2019 10:50 am

LET’S DANCE: KWU Women Receive At-large...

February 28, 2019 12:14 am

Latest Stories

Top News

River Festival Announces Headliners

The headliner acts for the Smoky Hill River Festival have been announced. According to Salina Art...

March 12, 2019 Comments

Watros Earns KCAC Baseball Player o...

Sports News

March 12, 2019

Williams Named KCAC Softball Player...

Sports News

March 12, 2019

High Wind, Heavy Rain Possible

Top News

March 12, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Youth Archery Instructors...
March 12, 2019Comments
Plane Crashes Into House
March 12, 2019Comments
Saline County Most Wanted...
March 11, 2019Comments
Two Trucks and a Trailer ...
March 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH