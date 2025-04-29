Water Releases to Support Hays, Russell Water Supplies

A scheduled water release from a reservoir in Western Kansas will to support water supplies for the cities of Hays and Russell.

According to the Kansas Water Office, the release will help recharge the groundwater resources and increase streamflow in the Smoky Hill River, benefiting municipal water wells for both communities.

The decision to release water follows written requests by the City of Hays on March 31 and the City of Russell on April 2.

Both cities have dedicated water storage rights within Cedar Bluff Reservoir which allows them to request water releases when groundwater and river conditions require it.

Currently, groundwater levels along the Smoky Hill River near Hays and Russell have dropped significantly due to dry conditions. Low groundwater levels can limit the ability of cities to draw sufficient water for residents and businesses.

The upcoming release is strategically planned at a critical time before summer heat and vegetation growth further reduce groundwater recharge effectiveness.

If the release were delayed until the hotter months, more water would evaporate or be used by plants before reaching underground reservoirs.

This timing ensures that the cities’ wells and water infrastructure will have adequate supplies heading into the traditionally dry summer months.

The combined release from the Artificial Recharge Pool, water specifically stored for groundwater replenishment, and the City of Russell’s reserved water supply will start May 5 and is expected to continue at least through May 16.

Residents living along the Smoky Hill River from Cedar Bluff Reservoir downstream to areas near Schoenchen and Pfeifer should be aware of higher water flows during this period. Increased water flow may affect low-lying areas or property located within or near the river channel.

Officials have emphasized that this scheduled release will have minimal impact on Cedar Bluff Reservoir’s overall water levels.

The amount released is carefully calculated and will not significantly affect recreational opportunities or other water uses at the reservoir.

The volume being released represents water already designated and reserved for municipal use by Hays and Russell, rather than additional water being drawn from other reservoir allocations.

Officials advise the public to remain informed and aware of river conditions during the release period.

Updates and additional information regarding the release schedule and conditions can be obtained from the Kansas Water Office.

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas Department of Tourism