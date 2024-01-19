Water Issues Lead to Heated Message

A heated message left on KDHE’s voice mail is prompting an investigation by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, staff at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment contacted authorities after a 68-year-old resident of the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park left what could be considered a threatening message.

The man was upset and calling KDHE to complain about the privately owned water utility’s response to recent water pressure and water quality issues at Sundowner West.

He allegedly said in the recording that, “If the guy was here, I’d kill him.”

No charges have been filed. Deputies have interviewed the resident and are waiting to listen to the recording as the investigation continues.

Sundowner West is a Saline County community located northwest of Salina.