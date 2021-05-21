Washington County Murder Investigation

The death of a man who was run over by a vehicle is being investigated as a homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car Thursday evening in Washington County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Washington County dispatch began receiving 911 calls at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, indicating a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 402 East St. in Hollenberg, Kan.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed a male subject, later identified as James Hicok, 32, of Steele City, Neb., lying on the side of the street. Hicok was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate. KHP troopers also responded to help reconstruct what occurred.

Preliminary information indicates that Hicok and another male subject were at a residence when a 2002 black Chevrolet Cavalier drove by the home several times. Hicok and the male subject began arguing with the driver of the Cavalier, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Milldyke of Hollenberg. It is believed that during the altercation, Milldyke drove past the residence, turned the vehicle around and intentionally struck Hicok with his car. Milldyke drove from the scene to a nearby residence where he called and reported the incident to police.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office went to Milldyke’s location. They detained him, and then arrested Milldyke for second-degree murder. He was then booked into the Washington County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.