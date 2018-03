Salina Police are investigating a storage shed burglary after the owner discovered that some high-end appliances were missing.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between February 10 and March 14, someone entered a storage building in the 600 block of S. 2nd and removed a high efficiency Whirlpool washer and dryer set plus a Gateway laptop computer.

The owner told officers the lock may have been installed improperly.

Loss is listed at $1,600.