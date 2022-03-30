Salina, KS

Washer, Dryer Quarters Stolen

KSAL StaffMarch 30, 2022

Salina Police are investigating the theft of nearly $1,000 in quarters from a couple of apartment’s laundry facilities.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between March 14 and March 28, someone opened the change boxes on several washers and dryers at two apartment complexes located at 415 E. Republic and 651 Upper Mill Heights Drive and stole the quarters.

Police say a new water heater that was still in the box was also stolen from a common hallway at the E. Republic address. The change boxes were not damaged and may have been opened with a key.

Total loss is listed at $1,300. Both apartment buildings are owned by Jensen Properties LLC.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

