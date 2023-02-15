Warrant Arrest

A Salina man who was wanted on a Saline County District Court warrant was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized 19-year-old Gage Inscho as he was walking in the 800 block of West Crawford.

Police say Inscho ran from cops after an officer asked him to stop. He was arrested in a driveway at 822 W. Crawford and will now face charges for felony obstruction plus original counts for failure to appear in Saline County Court and Salina Municipal Court.