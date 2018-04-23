Salina, KS

Warrant Arrest of Salina Man Leads to the Arrest of Two More

KSAL StaffApril 23, 2018

The search for a Salina man with a warrant for his arrest leads to the arrest of two more Salina men.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that authorities were looking for 19-year-old Jesse Wray on a warrant at his residence, 431 S. College at noon on April 20.

Officers observed Wray entering in to the home, however, when they attempted to make contact they were told that he was not at home. The officer were then able to gain entry in to the house and located Wray hiding in the attic with methamphetamine in his possession.

While inside of the house, officers noticed the odor of drugs coming from the house. They were then able to gain a search warrant.

During the search, authorities found personal use marijuana and paraphernalia.

Police arrested 29-year-old Cole Davis marijuana and paraphernalia possession as well as 18-year-old Daniel Burd–who also lives at the S. College residence–on a warrant.

Wray was arrested and charged with obstruction and possession of meth.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

