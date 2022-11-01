Warrant Arrest Made, Multiple Knives Found

Officers were called to the 800 block of E Crawford when a man with an active arrest and detain warrant was spotted walking in the street with a large knife in his back pocket.

On October 31st at approximately 9:25 AM officers made contact with Justin Howard a 26 year-old Salina resident. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL, Howard was taken into custody and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found alongside multiple knifes. The requested charges include: Outside warrant, Possession drug paraphernalia/human body, Possession of opiate, narcotic, or certain stimulant.