Warm Start, Wind on Horizon

Todd PittengerDecember 13, 2021

Unseasonably mild weather is on tap to begin the week.

According to the National Breather Service, high temperatures will be steadily rising beginning with highs in the lower 60s Monday. By Tuesday and into Wednesday highs will top out in the uppers 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday will be a “winds” day. It looks to be quite blustery with very strong gusts possible for most of central and southern Kansas. A high wind watch has been issued for these areas where gusts up to 65 mph will be possible.

For the rest of the week, Thursday, Friday and into the weekend high will be much more seasonal in the 50s.

 

