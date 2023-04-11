Ware repeats as KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

Another solid performance for Kansas Wesleyan’s Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) lands the sophomore his second straight selection as the KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week. The KCAC Player of the Week Program is selected by a vote of conference sports information directors and is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.

Ware continued his winning streak this week, extending his singles streak to 11 straight wins and his doubles streak to 10 straight wins.

He beat Colman of Bethany in singles in straight sets and Poi of Southwestern also in straight sets.

In doubles, with Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.), Ware defeated Colman/Machado of Bethany 6-1 and Kitchin/Rodriguez of Southwestern 7-5.

Ware was key in KWU’s two points in the match vs. Southwestern, helping KWU secure the doubles point and winning the only singles flight in favor of the Coyotes.

KWU is back on the courts this week at Tabor on Thursday, and hosting Saint Mary on Saturday.