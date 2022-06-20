War on Terror Discussion Planned

Lessons learned from the War on Terror will be the topic of discussion at an event this week at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

According to the organization, the public is invited to attend the June Lunch & Learn scheduled for this Thursday at noon either in person or online.

Continuing with a theme of “The Making of a Leader,” guest speaker MAJ Evan T. Perperis will speak about Leadership, Loss and Lessons From the War on Terror. Perperis is an active duty Army Special Forces Major currently assigned to 1st Infantry Division as the Community Engagements Officer and Big Red One Year of the Family Physical Strength lead. Over the last 18 years, he’s spent 44 months of time in combat zones including the cities of Baghdad, Mahmudiya and Samarra in Iraq. During his free time he is a professional Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) athlete. His military and OCR accomplishments are chronicled in his book Ultra-OCR Man: From Special Forces Soldier to Record Setting Obstacle Course Racing Athlete and the upcoming documentary Ultra-OCR Man scheduled for release in Summer 2022.

Join in person or online.

In Person:

Library building auditorium

Arrive by 11:45 a.m.

Box lunch provided on a first come, first served basis

Park in the south parking lot nearest the library building

Online: