Wanted Man Arrested on Requested Drug Charges

A Salina Man with an active warrant for his arrest is now facing drug charges.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL Staff that Odell Wilson a 55-year-old was spotted Wednesday by a patrol officer on Westport Boulevard at Americas Best Value Inn. Knowing Wilson had a warrant the officer made contact and upon taking him into custody and searching Wilson, the officer found items believed to be drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The requested charges include. Possession of an opiate, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no tax stamp, possession of marijuana.