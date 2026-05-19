Wanted: Inmate who Escaped Custody

Authorities in Saline County are looking for an inmate who escaped custody after being taken to a treatment center.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that on Monday morning, 32-year-old Allen J. Marlow Jr. was released by a deputy to staff at a court ordered treatment center. Around 7:30pm, staff from the treatment center called 911 to report that Marlow Jr. had escaped approximately around 6:55pm.

Law enforcement responded and searched the area but were unable to locate him.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office: Allen Joseph Marlow Jr, is a 32-year-old white male who is 6’02”, 158 lbs, brown/balding hair, brown eyes. Last seen running eastbound in the 600 block of East Elm Street, Salina, Kansas at approximately 6:55 PM, 05/18/2026, wearing grey sweatpants and blue t-shirt.

If you know the whereabouts of inmate Marlow Jr, please call 911 so he can be returned to the Saline County Jail. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will be submitting paperwork to the Saline County Attorney’s Office requesting charges of Escape From Custody.