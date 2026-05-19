PREP – NCKL Spring Week 10 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has reached the 2026 spring postseason and 13 of the 14 NCKL baseball and softball teams qualified for the postseason tournament.

The Concordia softball team is the only NCKL baseball or softball team which did not qualify for the 2026 postseason. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 3-17, 1-11 record.

The NCKL will see an intra-NCKL battle in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs as the Chapman baseball team will play at Concordia.

Here is a look at how each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week, and when they will begin postseason action:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team will begin Class 4A postseason on Tuesday at Clearwater. … The Cowboys baseball team will open the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday at Mulvane.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team split with Wamego on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 3-1 and winning the 2nd game 14-7. The Lady Irish will open Class 4A postseason action on Tuesday against Ulysses. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 10-0, 10-5 by Wamego on Tuesday. The Irish will begin the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday at Concordia.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Concordia 20-0, 11-5 on Monday. The Lady Tigers will begin Class 4A playoff action on Tuesday against Pratt. … The Tiger baseball team got swept 9-2, 9-3 by Concordia on Tuesday. The Tigers will open the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday against Rose Hill.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 20-0, 11-5 by Clay Center on Monday. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 3-17, 1-11 record. … The Panther baseball team swept Clay Center 9-2, 9-3 on Tuesday. The Panthers will open the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday by playing host to NCKL rival Chapman.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 10-0, 8-2 by Nemaha Central on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs will begin Class 3A playoff action on Tuesday against Hiawatha. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 20-18 against Hiawatha on Wednesday in the 1st round of a 3A regional tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team will open Class 4A postseason action on Tuesday against Eudora. … The Mustang baseball team will open Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday against El Dorado.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team split with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 3-1 and losing the 2nd game 14-7. The Lady Raiders went 1-1 on Thursday in the Lake Shawnee Triangular as they lost 9-7 against Olathe North and defeated Shawnee Heights 9-1. The Lady Raiders will play Labette County on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. … The Red Raider baseball team swept Chapman 10-0, 10-5 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders will open Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday against Baldwin.