WANTED: Another Inmate Escapes Custody

A third Saline County Jail inmate undergoing court ordered treatment has escaped.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Xavier Murrell escaped from a treatment facility in Wichita Sunday evening. He disappeared from the DCCCA Inc. facility between 5:00 and 5:15.

Murrell, who is from New Cambria, was transported to the facility on August 11th to begin court ordered treatment.

Murrell has felony cases in Saline County dating back to 2016. He is currently facing several charges including aggravated domestic violence battery. He’ll now face an additional charge of aggravated escape from custody.

Murrell is the third Saline County inmate who has recently escaped from court ordered treatment. The other two are:

Phoenix Leonard, escaped 06/11/2026 from a facility in Wichita.

Allen J. Marlow JR, escaped 05/18/2026 from a facility in Salina.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the three escapees is urged to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.