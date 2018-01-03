Salina, KS

Wamego Firefighter Dies After Fall

Todd PittengerJanuary 3, 2018

A Wamego firefighter has died from injuries suffered in a fall.

According to the Wamego Fire Department, John Randle died Tuesday.

The department said that the fatal injury happened when Randle returned to the station after responding to a fire. He was “returning a fire apparatus to service” when he fell, and was injured.

Randle was first transported to the hospital in Wamego, then flown to a Topeka hospital, where he died.

Nearby firefighters responded to Wamego on Wednesday. The Blue Township Volunteer Fire Department reported that they sent a truck and four firefighters to cover the city’s calls to “allow the department time to grieve its loss and remember fallen Firefighter Randle.”

