Walton Nets Weekly Conference Honor

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseDecember 12, 2022

Another nearly perfect night from Jaykwon Walton earned the Wichita State junior a spot on this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The 6-foot-7 guard from Columbus, Ga. scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting in Saturday’s win over Longwood. He was 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and also added eight rebounds and a block.

It’s the first weekly honor for Walton, who is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the year while shooting at .564-clip. His .542 three-point percentage (13-of-24) is tops in the American Athletic Conference among players averaging at least two attempts per game.

The Shockers (5-4) are home Tuesday night against Mississippi Valley State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and take on Oklahoma State Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena (8 p.m CT, ESPNU).

###

American Athletic Conference Awards

Week of Dec. 5-11, 2022

Player of the Week:

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis

Freshman of the Week:

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

Honor Roll:

Ithiel Horton, R-Sr., G, UCF

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Javon Smith, So., G, East Carolina

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Jaykwon Walton, Jr., G, Wichita State

Walton Nets Weekly Conference Honor

