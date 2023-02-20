Walton Heaps Another Plaudit on the Pile

For the sixth consecutive week, Wichita State has placed a representative on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. For the third time, that someone is Jaykwon Walton.

The 6-6 guard scored a team-high 21 points on 5-of-7 three-point shooting in Thursday’s road win at Temple. 10 of his points came during the Shockers’ 21-3 game-ending run.

Walton has earned conference honor roll nods a team-best four times this season.

The junior out of Columbus, Ga. is averaging 14.4 points along with 5.3 rebounds. He’s shooting close to 40% from three (35-of-89, .393) and has topped 20 points on six occasions.

The Shockers (14-12, 7-7 American) play host to Memphis this Thursday night (6 p.m., ESPN2). Tickets are available online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-3267 (FANS) or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, located inside Charles Koch Arena.

###

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Player of the Week:

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Freshman of the Week:

Ezra Ausar, F, East Carolina

Honor Roll:

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston

Elijah McCadden, Sr., G, Memphis

Zhuric Phelps, So., G, SMU

Jaykwon Walton, Jr., G, Wichita State