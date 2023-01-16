Walton Earns Second American Honor Roll Nod

Jaykwon Walton’s second-half scoring surge lifted Wichita State to a comeback victory over Tulsa on Saturday and earned the junior a spot on this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

Walton scored 13 of his team-high 19 points after halftime to help the Shockers rally from 16 down in the largest second-half comeback in Charles Koch Arena history. He was an efficient 6-of-9 from the field and knocked down all seven of his free throw attempts.

It’s the second honor roll nod for Walton who also made the list on Dec. 12.

The 6-foot-7 guard from Columbus, Ga. is averaging 12.2 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds in his first season with the Shockers after stops at Georgia (2019-21) and Shelton State (2021-22).

Wichita State (9-8, 2-3 American) plays road games this week at Memphis (Thursday, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or U) and SMU (Sunday, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

Next home action for the Shockers is Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Tulane (8 p.m. CT). Tickets are available online at goshockers.com, by phone at 316-978-FANS are in-person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.

###

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE HONORS

Week of Jan. 9-15, 2023

Players of the Week:

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis

Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane

Freshman of the Week:

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

Honor Roll:

C.J. Kelly, Sr., G, UCF

Landers Nolley II, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston

Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida

Jaykwon Walton, Jr., G, Wichita State