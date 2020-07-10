Salina, KS

Walmart Thieve Sought

July 10, 2020

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of women who are suspected of working together to steal from several Walmart stores in Kansas including in Salina. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on May 17th between 7:10 and 7:55 AM, two females entered the Salina Walmart. The two female subjects obtained numerous blank gift cards and proceeded to unoccupied registers, activated the cards, and placed over $200.00 credit on each card. The total value exceeded $2000.00.

Walmart reported that the same two individuals were involved in similar schemes in Great Bend, Hutchinson and McPherson.

The suspected were seen leaving the parking lot in a mid-sized dark 4 door sedan.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of these individuals, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create-rep…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-19805.

