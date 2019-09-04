Walmart, Kroeger Changing Gun Policies

Two of the nations largest retailers are changing their gun policy.

Kroeger, whose properties include include Dillons grocery stores, is asking its customers to stop openly carrying firearms in its stores, including in states where it is allowed. In a statement, the Ohio-based company says they are also encouraging elected officials to pass laws that “strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”

Walmart made a similar request after two deadly mass shootings at the retail giant’s stores this summer. The retail giant is getting out of handgun sales, and will also stop selling handgun ammunition and so-called short barrel rifle ammunition that can be used in assault-style rifles. Walmart announced Tuesday that it will stop selling handguns in Alaska, which is the only place it still sells them. Along with its plans to cut back on firearms and ammunition sales, the nation’s biggest retailer is asking customers not to openly carry guns into its stores in states where open-carry is legal.

The Walmart announcements come one month after a man killed nearly two-dozen people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. That followed another shooting at a Walmart in Mississippi. In making the announcement, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said, “it is clear that the status quo is unacceptable.”