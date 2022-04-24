Walleye Regulation Change at Marion

Regulations in Walleye fishing have changed at an area lake.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, Walleye harvest regulations have changed at Marion Reservoir – north of U.S. 56 between Marion and Hillsboro – as part of a four-year pilot study to improve public walleye fishing opportunities. Effective January 1, 2022, Marion Reservoir walleye is managed with the following harvest regulations:

18-inch minimum length limit

3 per day creel limit, with no more than one fish 21 inches or longer

The study, which began January 1, 2020, is organized into two phases: a two-year Grow Phase and a two-year Harvest Phase.

During the Grow Phase, which took place January 2020 thru December 2021, walleye were managed with a 21-inch minimum length limit and a 5 per day creel limit. This was done to increase densities of walleye in Marion Reservoir longer than 18 inches.

Now, the waterbody is in its two-year Harvest Phase. Through December 2023, Marion Reservoir’s walleye population will be managed with an 18-inch minimum length limit and a 3 per day creel limit, with no more than one fish 21 inches or longer.

Marion Reservoir is one of three Kansas reservoirs that can sustain a fishable walleye population through natural recruitment. Enhancement of walleye broodstock is a major goal of the study, as enhanced recruitment would equate to increased walleye population density and increased walleye fishing opportunities for anglers.

In addition to closely monitoring the walleye population throughout the duration of the study, Fisheries staff will also conduct a creel survey from March through October 2022 to collect valuable harvest data and angler input regarding the study.

For more on Marion Reservoir, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Where-to-Fish-in-Kansas/Fishing-Locations-Public-Waters/South-Central-Region/Marion-Reservoir .

For more on walleye fishing in Kansas, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fish-Species/WALLEYE.