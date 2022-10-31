WalkSalina Program Re-Launches

A program which promotes walking tours of portions of Salina is re-launching.

According to OCCK Transportation, the re-launch of the WalkSalina website calls for some celebration and they are doing just that with the WalkSalina Sweepstakes in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week happening November 6 to 22, 2022.

The WalkSalina website, originally launched in September 2013, encourages exercise and learning about the city’s historic downtown. The website features two walking tours that focus on historic sites in Salina, around the H.D. Lee company. The first, Historic Downtown Salina, showcases the entrepreneurial spirit of Salina from the late 1850s to today, including the United Life Building, The Cozy Inn, Stiefel Theatre, and the Masonic Center. The second, When Houses Become Homes, takes a look at the employees of the H.D. Lee Company, their work, and how they lived in Salina. All of the details can be found on the website at www.walksalina.com.

As part of the Kansas Mobility Week, the WalkSalina Sweepstakes will take place. Citizens that complete one of the four walks listed on the WalkSalina website must take a photo and post it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #WalkSalina22 to be entered into a drawing for one of three gift baskets from each of the participating agencies. Entries must be completed during the Mobility Week, November 6 to 12th. Drawings for prizes will take place on Monday, November 14th. The four walks are:

Historic Downtown Salina When Houses Become Homes Sculpture Tour Salina Gypsum Hill Cemetery Tour

“We are excited to have the WalkSalina website back in working order with this re-launch and we love the idea of partnering on a fun Sweepstakes event,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “The Kansas Mobility Week is a great way of focusing on all options of mobility in Salina and all across Kansas. And walking and history? What a great combination.”

The WalkSalina website is a partnership between Salina Downtown, Inc., the Smoky Hill Museum, and Kansas Mobility Management, with funding from the Kansas Humanities Council.

From November 6 to November 12, 2022, public transportation providers, Mobility Managers, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and partners across the state are celebrating the second annual Kansas Mobility Week. Agencies will host events to encourage Kansans to make efficient and safe transportation choices, promote multimodal transportation options, and roll out new initiatives and policies. These events promote travel choices such as public transit, walking, bicycling, safe driving, and ridesharing. For more information about transportation in Kansas, including Kansas Mobility Week, and the Kansas Mobility Managers, visit www.ksrides.org.

Each time you visit the Smoky Hill Museum, a new story inspires you. Interactive fun around every corner will surprise you and local history will engage you. Come explore history in unexpected ways at this nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 11-5, Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages. For more information, visit the Museum at 211 W. Iron, or their website at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

Salina Downtown is a destination location being conveniently located at the crossroads of I-135 and I-70. It is also home to the beautiful 1931 historical Stiefel Theatre, Smoky Hill Museum, and the 70,000 square foot Salina Fieldhouse. Salina Downtown is a place where you can not only dine and shop with friends, but gather for historic car cruises, parades and family fun runs. Our pedestrian friendly atmosphere encourages you to explore, experience, and enjoy, what Salina Downtown has to offer! Visit the Salina Downtown website at www.salinadowntown.org.