Walk, Trot or Drive to Thanksgiving

Salinans are getting set to travel across town and across the region to share Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends this week.

In downtown Tuesday, KSAL News caught up with mail carrier Corey Pierce as he worked his postal route. Pierce, an Ohio native is looking forward to having his family visit him in Salina this holiday. “I’m excited about it, because I finally got family in town,” he said.

Running in downtown, Melissa and Sara told KSAL News that the YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot Race will hopefully be their starting line for the holiday. “We wanted to start off with the Turkey Trot but the weather looks terrible,” Melissa said as she jogged with her friend. The event begins at Bill Burke Park at 8:30am Thursday with cash or canned goods for entry fees.

Henry and Cameron with Smoky Hill Construction were putting some final touches on curb work on Santa Fe Tuesday, both are looking forward to a four day break and some time with family. “I’m staying home,” Henry reported as he worked the concrete with a trowel. Cameron told KSAL News his destination is with family near Marysville.

At the Flower Nook, owner Wayne DeBey said he is looking forward to a quick trip to Oklahoma for Thanksgiving before getting back for the holiday rush at the store. “We are going to our daughter’s house in Tulsa,” he said. “We’re going to make her cook instead of us,” Wayne said with a smile.

AAA predicts that more than 55 million travelers will kick off the the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service reports that some of the those travelers will be impacted by Winter Storm Dorothy, with snow and windy conditions predicted to move from the Rockies to the Great Lakes Region.