Walk Off The Holidays With a First Day Hike

First Day Hike events will be held on New Year’s Day at 21 of Kansas’ state parks, providing the perfect opportunity to walk off some of those holiday calories, enjoy nature, and welcome in the New Year with family and friends.
According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the guided First Day Hike is part of a program sponsored by America’s State Parks. The First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on New Year’s Day at your State Park. First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome New Year with friends and family. There are hundreds of scheduled First Day Hikes across the United States. More information about the First Day Hike program and other hikes around the United States visit, http://stateparks.org.
Share your photos using #FirstDayHikes and #MyKSStatePark.
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.
Trail: Bunker Hill Trail
Meeting Location: Park Office
Details: Warm clothing, good hiking boots or shoes, water, binoculars, cameras, trail easy in difficulty, 1.5-2 miles in length, $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Check Clinton State Park Facebook and Park website
Contact: Clinton State Park office 785-842-8562 or Email Clinton State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.
Trail: Spider Leg Nature Trail
Meeting Location: Beach Shelter House
Details: Warm clothing, water resistant boots/shoes, water, binoculars, cameras, trail moderate in difficulty, 3 miles in length
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Park Facebook Page or Call Park Office
Contact: Crawford State Park office 620-362-3671 or Email Crawford State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.
Trail: Waconda Trail
Meeting Location: Park Office
Details: Dress warm, water, snacks, and bring binoculars or a camera for wildlife pictures. 1-2 mile hike.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Glen Elder State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Glen Elder Park (785) 545-3345 or Email Glen Elder State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.
Trail: Walnut River Trail
Meeting Location: Walnut River Cabins
Details: Dress warm and bring a camera for wildlife pictures. Easy 2 mile hike, hot chocolate will be provided, $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash.
Cancellation Information: Check El Dorado State Park Facebook
Contact: El Dorado State Park office 316-321-7180 or Email El Dorado State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.
Trail: Catclaw Trail
Meeting Location: Quarry Bay Area Showerhouse
Details: Warm clothing, good boots, water, trail easy in difficulty, 1.5 mile in length. What you might see winter waterfowl, eagles, tallgrass ID, and other KS wildlife. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.
Restrictions: Pet friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Check Fall River State Park Facebook
Contact: Fall River State Park office 620-637-2213 or Email Fall River State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.
Trail: Green Recreational Trail
Meeting Location: Barn/Shop, Pratt, KS
Details: Water, snacks, appropriate winter clothing, good walking shoes/boots, binoculars, camera easy to moderate difficulty, 1 mile. Hot Cider and Hot Chocolate will be available after Hike.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Posted at Trail Entrance
Contact: Pratt Operations Office – 620-672-5911
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 11:30 A.M.
Trail: Split Boulder Trail
Meeting Location: State Park Office
Details: Water, snacks, appropriate winter clothing, good walking shoes/boots, binoculars, cameras, easy 1.6 miles. Coffee and hot chocolate provided at the park office before and after the hike.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Kanopolis State Park Facebook page
Contact: Kanopolis State Park office 785-546-2565 or Email Kanopolis State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Trail: Butterfield Trail
Meeting Location: State Park Office
Details: Water, snacks, appropriate winter clothing, good walking shoes/boots, binoculars, cameras. Hot chocolate after hike.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – On Leash
Cancellation Information: Contact Park Office 785-7263212 or Park Facebook page
Contact: Cedar Bluff State Park office 785-726-3212 or Email Glen Elder State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 2 P.M.
Trail: Cougar Pass Nature Trail
Meeting Location: Lakeview Parking Lot
Details: Bring warm clothing, water, and sturdy footwear with ankle support.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – On Leash
Cancellation Information: For cancellation information, participates can call (785) 246-3449 or check Perry State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Perry State Park office 785-246-3449 or Email Perry State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.
Trail: Park Wide – 1 to 3 miles
Meeting Location: Pomona State Park Office
Details: Weather appropriate clothing, camera and water, easy 1 to 3 miles. May see Eagles on hike. Hike the 1 mile route or the 3 mile route. Snacks and refreshments to be served.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Pomona State Park Facebook page
Contact: Pomona State Park office 785-828-4933 or Email Pomona State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:30 a.m.
Trail: Eagles Pass & Western Heritage Trail
Meeting Location: Tuttle Creek State Park Office
Details: Birdwatching hike, bring binoculars, bird ID booklet, spotting scopes, water, hiking shoes, warm clothing, easy 2.5 to 4 miles.
Restrictions: Pets Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Tuttle Creek State Park and Manhattan Parks and Rec Facebook page
Contact: Tuttle Creek State Park office 785-539-7941 or Email Tuttle Creek State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Trail: Eagle Ridge Trail
Meeting Location: Parking Lot near Lakeview Shelter
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy to moderate in difficulty. Water, hot chocolate and snacks.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Milford State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Milford State Park (785) 238-3014 or Email Milford State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.
Trail: Stumpy Arroyo Trail
Meeting Location: Park Office
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy to moderate in difficulty, 2.5 miles. Daily vehicle permit required.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Contact Park Office, 620-369-2384 or Meade State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Meade State Park office 620-369-2384 or Email Meade State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.
Trail: Dune Trail/Prairie Trail 2 miles
Meeting Location: Park Office Cabin
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy to moderate 2 miles. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Sand Hills State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Sand Hills State Park office 620-665-6248 or Email Sand Hills State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.
Trail: West Side Trail
Meeting Location: Park Office
Details: Water, snacks, weather appropriate clothing, hiking boots, binoculars and camera. Easy to moderate 1 to 5 miles. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Cheney State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Cheney State Park office 316-542-3664 or Email Cheney State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 2:00 p.m.
Trail: Flint Hills Nature Trail
Meeting Location: Old Train Depot Museum
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots, water, snacks. Take a selfie hiking on the trail and post it to social media. Contact Franklin County Health Department to arrange pick up your shirt!
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Franklin County Health Department Facebook Page or Website; Contact Prairie Spirit Trail Office, 785-448-2627
Contact: Prairie Spirit Trail office 785-448-2627 or Email Prairie Spirit Trail
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 3 hike times: 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Trail: Table Mound Hiking Trail
Meeting Location: Overlook Trail Head
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Bring water and snacks, if desired. Moderate in difficulty, 1 mile. See 40 foot limestone cliffs, caves, and a great view of the Osage Cuesta.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash, must be in good shape as trail requires hiking through some crevices and steep gradient.
Cancellation Information: Elk City State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Park office 620-331-6295 or Email Elk City State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:30 a.m.
Trail: Hidden Springs Nature Trail
Meeting Location: Park Office
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy 3 mile hike. Coffee and hot cider provided before hike. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Hillsdale State Park Facebook page
Contact: Hillsdale State Park office 913-783-4507
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.
Trail: The Nature Trail
Meeting Location: The Nature Trail Parking Lot
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Moderate difficulty, 1.4 miles. Enjoy the Story Walk!
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Posted on Prairie Dog State Park Facebook Page
Contact: Park office or email Prairie Dog State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.
Trail: Historic Lake Scott Multi-Use Trail
Meeting Location: Park Office
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Moderate difficulty, 4 miles.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: KDWP Facebook Page, Historic Lake Scott State Park Office (620) 872-2061
Contact: Park office (620) 872-2061 or email Historic Lake Scott State Park
Date: January 1, 2022
Time of Event: 10:00 P.M.
Trail: Coyote Trail
Meeting Location: Trail Head
Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy 3 mile hike.
Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash
Cancellation Information: Webster State Park Facebook page
Contact: Webster State Park office (785) 425-6775 or email Webster State Park