Walk Off The Holidays With a First Day Hike

First Day Hike events will be held on New Year’s Day at 21 of Kansas’ state parks, providing the perfect opportunity to walk off some of those holiday calories, enjoy nature, and welcome in the New Year with family and friends.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the guided First Day Hike is part of a program sponsored by America’s State Parks. The First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on New Year’s Day at your State Park. First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome New Year with friends and family. There are hundreds of scheduled First Day Hikes across the United States. More information about the First Day Hike program and other hikes around the United States visit, http://stateparks.org.

Share your photos using #FirstDayHikes and #MyKSStatePark.