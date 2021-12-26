Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 41 °

Walk Off The Holidays With a First Day Hike

Todd PittengerDecember 26, 2021

First Day Hike events will be held on New Year’s Day at 21 of Kansas’ state parks, providing the perfect opportunity to walk off some of those holiday calories, enjoy nature, and welcome in the New Year with family and friends.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the guided First Day Hike is part of a program sponsored by America’s State Parks. The First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on New Year’s Day at your State Park. First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome New Year with friends and family. There are hundreds of scheduled First Day Hikes across the United States. More information about the First Day Hike program and other hikes around the United States visit, http://stateparks.org.

Share your photos using #FirstDayHikes and #MyKSStatePark.

 

Clinton State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Bunker Hill Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Warm clothing, good hiking boots or shoes, water, binoculars, cameras, trail easy in difficulty, 1.5-2 miles in length, $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Check Clinton State Park Facebook and Park website

Contact: Clinton State Park office 785-842-8562 or Email Clinton State Park

Crawford State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Spider Leg Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Beach Shelter House

Details: Warm clothing, water resistant boots/shoes, water, binoculars, cameras, trail moderate in difficulty, 3 miles in length

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Park Facebook Page or Call Park Office

Contact: Crawford State Park office 620-362-3671 or Email Crawford State Park

Glen Elder State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Waconda Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Dress warm, water, snacks, and bring binoculars or a camera for wildlife pictures.  1-2 mile hike.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Glen Elder State Park Facebook Page

Contact: Glen Elder Park (785) 545-3345 or Email Glen Elder State Park

El Dorado State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Walnut River Trail

Meeting Location: Walnut River Cabins

Details: Dress warm and bring a camera for wildlife pictures. Easy 2 mile hike, hot chocolate will be provided, $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash.

Cancellation Information: Check El Dorado State Park Facebook

Contact: El Dorado State Park office 316-321-7180 or Email El Dorado State Park

Fall River State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Catclaw Trail

Meeting Location: Quarry Bay Area Showerhouse

Details: Warm clothing, good boots, water, trail easy in difficulty, 1.5 mile in length. What you might see winter waterfowl, eagles, tallgrass ID, and other KS wildlife. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.

Restrictions: Pet friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Check Fall River State Park Facebook

Contact: Fall River State Park office 620-637-2213 or Email Fall River State Park

Green Property – Pratt, KS

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Green Recreational Trail

Meeting Location: Barn/Shop, Pratt, KS

Details: Water, snacks, appropriate winter clothing, good walking shoes/boots, binoculars, camera  easy to moderate difficulty, 1 mile. Hot Cider and Hot Chocolate will be available after Hike.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information:  Posted at Trail Entrance

Contact: Pratt Operations Office – 620-672-5911

Kanopolis State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 11:30 A.M.

Trail: Split Boulder Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Water, snacks, appropriate winter clothing, good walking shoes/boots, binoculars, cameras, easy 1.6 miles. Coffee and hot chocolate provided at the park office before and after the hike.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Kanopolis State Park Facebook page

Contact: Kanopolis State Park office 785-546-2565 or Email Kanopolis State Park

Cedar Bluff State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Butterfield Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Water, snacks, appropriate winter clothing, good walking shoes/boots, binoculars, cameras. Hot chocolate after hike.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – On Leash

Cancellation Information: Contact Park Office 785-7263212 or Park Facebook page

Contact: Cedar Bluff State Park office 785-726-3212 or Email Glen Elder State Park

Perry State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 2 P.M.

Trail: Cougar Pass Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Lakeview Parking Lot

Details: Bring warm clothing, water, and sturdy footwear with ankle support.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – On Leash

Cancellation Information: For cancellation information, participates can call (785) 246-3449 or check Perry State Park Facebook Page

Contact: Perry State Park office 785-246-3449 or Email Perry State Park

Pomona State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Park Wide – 1 to 3 miles

Meeting Location: Pomona State Park Office

Details: Weather appropriate clothing, camera and water, easy 1 to 3 miles. May see Eagles on hike. Hike the 1 mile route or the 3 mile route.  Snacks and refreshments to be served.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Pomona State Park Facebook page

Contact: Pomona State Park office 785-828-4933 or Email Pomona State Park

Tuttle Creek State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:30 a.m.

Trail: Eagles Pass & Western Heritage Trail

Meeting Location: Tuttle Creek State Park Office

Details: Birdwatching hike, bring binoculars, bird ID booklet, spotting scopes, water, hiking shoes, warm clothing, easy 2.5 to 4 miles.

Restrictions: Pets Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Tuttle Creek State Park and Manhattan Parks and Rec Facebook page

Contact: Tuttle Creek State Park office 785-539-7941 or Email Tuttle Creek State Park

Milford State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Trail: Eagle Ridge Trail

Meeting Location: Parking Lot near Lakeview Shelter

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy to moderate in difficulty. Water, hot chocolate and snacks.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Milford State Park Facebook Page

Contact:  Milford State Park (785) 238-3014 or Email Milford State Park

Meade State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Stumpy Arroyo Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy to moderate in difficulty, 2.5 miles. Daily vehicle permit required.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Contact Park Office, 620-369-2384 or Meade State Park Facebook Page

Contact: Meade State Park office 620-369-2384 or Email Meade State Park

Sand Hills State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Dune Trail/Prairie Trail 2 miles

Meeting Location: Park Office Cabin

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy to moderate 2 miles. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Sand Hills State Park Facebook Page

Contact: Sand Hills State Park office 620-665-6248 or Email Sand Hills State Park

Cheney State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: West Side Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Water, snacks, weather appropriate clothing, hiking boots, binoculars and camera.  Easy to moderate 1 to 5 miles. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Cheney State Park Facebook Page

Contact: Cheney State Park office 316-542-3664 or Email Cheney State Park

Flint Hills Nature Trail State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 2:00 p.m.

Trail: Flint Hills Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Old Train Depot Museum

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots, water, snacks. Take a selfie hiking on the trail and post it to social media. Contact Franklin County Health Department to arrange pick up your shirt!

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Franklin County Health Department Facebook Page or Website; Contact Prairie Spirit Trail Office, 785-448-2627

Contact: Prairie Spirit Trail office 785-448-2627 or Email Prairie Spirit Trail

Elk City State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 3 hike times: 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Trail: Table Mound Hiking Trail

Meeting Location: Overlook Trail Head

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Bring water and snacks, if desired. Moderate in difficulty, 1 mile.  See 40 foot limestone cliffs, caves, and a great view of the Osage Cuesta.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash, must be in good shape as trail requires hiking through some crevices and steep gradient.

Cancellation Information: Elk City State Park Facebook Page

Contact: Park office 620-331-6295 or Email Elk City State Park

Hillsdale State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:30 a.m.

Trail: Hidden Springs Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy 3 mile hike.  Coffee and hot cider provided before hike. $5 Vehicle Permit required, can be purchased at the park.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Hillsdale State Park Facebook page

Contact: Hillsdale State Park office 913-783-4507

Prairie Dog State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: The Nature Trail

Meeting Location: The Nature Trail Parking Lot

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots.  Moderate difficulty, 1.4 miles. Enjoy the Story Walk!

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Posted on Prairie Dog State Park Facebook Page

Contact: Park office or email Prairie Dog State Park

Historic Lake Scott State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Historic Lake Scott Multi-Use Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Moderate difficulty, 4 miles.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: KDWP Facebook Page, Historic Lake Scott State Park Office (620) 872-2061

Contact: Park office (620) 872-2061 or email Historic Lake Scott State Park

Webster State Park

Date: January 1, 2022

Time of Event: 10:00 P.M.

Trail: Coyote Trail

Meeting Location: Trail Head

Details: Dress warm with comfortable, warm hiking shoes/boots. Easy 3 mile hike.

Restrictions: Pet Friendly – on leash

Cancellation Information: Webster State Park Facebook page

Contact: Webster State Park office (785) 425-6775 or email Webster State Park

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Tis the Season to Recycle

Some Christmas leftovers can be recycled. Some remnants from holiday gift-giving can be recycled ins...

December 26, 2021 Comments

Walk Off The Holidays With a First ...

Kansas News

December 26, 2021

3.9 Earthquake Early Sunday

Top News

December 26, 2021

Fekas Feeds Salina Christmas Dinner

Kansas News

December 25, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Walk Off The Holidays Wit...
December 26, 2021Comments
Fekas Feeds Salina Christ...
December 25, 2021Comments
Bank Helping in Fire Reco...
December 25, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in Burglary C...
December 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices