Walk-In Enrollment, Back to School Fair Tuesday

Walk-in enrollment at Salina Public Schools is scheduled for this week, along with the Saline County Back to School Fair.

While online enrollment has been going on for about a week, those who would prefer to enroll in person can do so on Tuesday. Walk-in enrollment will be located at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 22nd, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to USD 305, parents and guardians are encouraged to attend to complete the enrollment process with the assistance of staff. Help with the online enrollment process will also be available during this event.

Key Details:

Walk-In Enrollment: Date: Tuesday, July 22nd Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Location: Central High School, 650 E. Crawford Online Enrollment: Open until July 28 Complete via Skyward with the login details sent to parents/guardians in early July

In conjunction with walk-in enrollment, the Saline County Back to School Fair will also be held on Tuesday. The event is scheduled from 11 until 6.

Students who live in Saline County or go to school in Saline County, are going into grades K-8, qualify for free or reduced lunches, or receive SNAP or TANF benefits are invited to pick up backpacks filled with basic school supplies. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The Back To School Fair includes: Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)

No cost student health screening, sports & school physicals

Dental screenings / cavity prevention

Community information booths and games

This yearly event is funded by local donations from businesses, foundations, churches, service organizations and individuals.

Organizers say this annual event aims to ensure that local students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by providing them with essential supplies, health services, and fun activities.

This fair features school and sports physicals by appointment. Students can schedule physicals in advance from 11:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., while walk-in appointments will be available from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additionally, dental screenings and cavity prevention services will be available on a walk-in basis from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information and to schedule physical appointments, please visit salinahealth.org/backtoschool.