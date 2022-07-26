Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 67 °

Walk In Enrollment / Back to School Fair Today

Todd PittengerJuly 26, 2022

It’s a sure sight that back to school is near. Walk-in enrollment and the Saline County Back to School Fair will both be held Tuesday.

According to the school district, for those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for Salina USD 305 schools is this week on Tuesday at Salina Central High School.

Online enrollment opened  earlier this month for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward through the end of the month for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 2th to enroll their student(s).

Here are the walk-in enrollment details:

  • What: Walk-In Enrollment
  • Who: Parents and Guardians of not-yet enrolled students of Salina Public Schools
  • Where: Central High School, Crawford Street entrance, 650 E. Crawford St.
  • When: Tuesday, July 26, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Why: One day, walk-in enrollment at a single location is for all schools and all students of Salina Public Schools.

Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.

The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held at a different location this year, at Salina Central High School.  Though the location is different, the mission to make sure kids have the proper supplies when they head back to school is the same.

The event is scheduled for this week on Tuesday at Salina Central High School from noon until 7.

The Back To School Fair includes:
  • Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)
  • No cost student health screenings=sports & school physicals
  • Vitamins for teeth at Salina Family Healthcare Center

This yearly event is funded by local donations from businesses, foundations, churches, service organizations and individuals.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Walk In Enrollment / Back to School...

It's a sure sight that back to school is near. Walk-in enrollment and the Saline County Back to Scho...

July 26, 2022 Comments

“Inflation Fighter” Fre...

Top News

July 26, 2022

Search for Suspect in Business Burg...

Kansas News

July 25, 2022

Drop Boxing It

Kansas News

July 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Search for Suspect in Bus...
July 25, 2022Comments
Drop Boxing It
July 25, 2022Comments
Truck and Trailer Stolen
July 25, 2022Comments
Vehicle Going Backward In...
July 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra