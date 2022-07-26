Walk In Enrollment / Back to School Fair Today

It’s a sure sight that back to school is near. Walk-in enrollment and the Saline County Back to School Fair will both be held Tuesday.

According to the school district, for those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for Salina USD 305 schools is this week on Tuesday at Salina Central High School.

Online enrollment opened earlier this month for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward through the end of the month for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 2th to enroll their student(s).

Here are the walk-in enrollment details:

What: Walk-In Enrollment

Who: Parents and Guardians of not-yet enrolled students of Salina Public Schools

Where: Central High School, Crawford Street entrance, 650 E. Crawford St.

When: Tuesday, July 26, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Why: One day, walk-in enrollment at a single location is for all schools and all students of Salina Public Schools.

Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.

The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held at a different location this year, at Salina Central High School. Though the location is different, the mission to make sure kids have the proper supplies when they head back to school is the same.

The event is scheduled for this week on Tuesday at Salina Central High School from noon until 7.

The Back To School Fair includes: Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)

No cost student health screenings=sports & school physicals

Vitamins for teeth at Salina Family Healthcare Center