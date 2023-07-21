Walk In Enrollment / Back to School Fair Approaching

It’s a sure sign that back to school is near. Walk-in enrollment and the Saline County Back to School Fair will both be held Tuesday.

According to the school district, for those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for Salina USD 305 schools is Tuesday , July 25th, at Salina Central High School.

Online enrollment opened earlier this month for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward through the end of the month for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 25th to enroll.

Here are the walk-in enrollment details:

What: Walk-In Enrollment

Who: Parents and Guardians of not-yet enrolled students of Salina Public Schools

Where: Central High School, Crawford Street entrance, 650 E. Crawford St.

When: Tuesday, July 25th, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Why: One day, walk-in enrollment at a single location is for all schools and all students of Salina Public Schools.

Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.

The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held the same day as well. The event is scheduled from noon until 7.

The Back To School Fair includes: Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)

No cost student health screening, sports & school physicals

Dental screenings / cavity prevention

Community information booths and games