Walk-In Clinic Beginning in Abilene

A walk-in health care clinic will soon be available in Abilene.

According to Memorial Health System, beginning May 1st Heartland Health Care Clinic (HHCC) will begin an early morning walk-in clinic.

“There is a need in the community for a walk-in clinic,” HHCC Director, Cindy Vermillion said. “We have been discussing this idea for a while, and now we are ready to get it started.”

The Heartland Health Care walk-in clinic will begin Tuesday, May 1st. Patients who need to be seen, for an acute illness, such as: fever, sore throat, flu, ear infections or minor aches, sprains and pains may come to the clinic without an appointment between 7:00 – 9:00 a.m., Monday-Friday.

“The walk-in clinic is for acute needs only, so things like physicals, well-child and well-woman exams, etc. will not take place during this time,” Vermillion explained