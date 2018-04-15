Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 19 °

Walk-In Clinic Beginning in Abilene

Todd PittengerApril 15, 2018

A walk-in health care clinic will soon be available in Abilene.

According to Memorial Health System, beginning May 1st Heartland Health Care Clinic (HHCC) will begin an early morning walk-in clinic.

“There is a need in the community for a walk-in clinic,” HHCC Director, Cindy Vermillion said. “We have been discussing this idea for a while, and now we are ready to get it started.”

The Heartland Health Care walk-in clinic will begin Tuesday, May 1st. Patients who need to be seen, for an acute illness, such as: fever, sore throat, flu, ear infections or minor aches, sprains and pains may come to the clinic without an appointment between 7:00 – 9:00 a.m., Monday-Friday.

“The walk-in clinic is for acute needs only, so things like physicals, well-child and well-woman exams, etc. will not take place during this time,” Vermillion explained

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Leave Wildlife Wild

It’s human nature to “save” a young animal that appears abandoned or lost. However, according ...

April 15, 2018 Comments

Walk-In Clinic Beginning in Abilene

Top News

April 15, 2018

Photographer Chronicles “Pond...

Top News

April 15, 2018

KC Losing Streak at Five

Sports News

April 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Leave Wildlife Wild
April 15, 2018Comments
Expanding the Circle to R...
April 14, 2018Comments
Beware of Tax Day Scams
April 14, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Big Rig Bucket Lis...
April 13, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH