Walgreens Paying Customers to get Vaccinated

It pays to get vaccinated over the next several days. Literally. One of the largest pharmacy chains in the country is rewarding its customers who come in and get a COVID vaccination.

Customers getting a COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards.

According to the company, the Walgreens Cash rewards will be available immediately following the vaccination for those who have myWalgreens accounts. Individuals without a myWalgreens account can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card following vaccination at Walgreens.†

Parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreens Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members, or a $25 Walgreens gift card if not members.

The offer is good from June 22-26

Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action. As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations. Walgreens already has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive the vaccine at their convenience. Individuals can visit the online store locator or call their local Walgreens for hours of operation.

COVID-19 vaccinations are widely accessible with walk-in appointments available at all stores nationwide. Individuals can also continue to schedule appointments online, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens with options in both English and Spanish.

Walgreens has 70 stores across Kansas, including one in Salina.