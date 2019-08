Walgreens is announcing plans to close 200 stores in the U.S..

The loss of a couple hundred stores represents about three percent of the ten-thousand locations in the U.S. The company says it hopes to retain a majority of the employees and transfer them to other nearby locations.

Walgreens said it hopes to save one-point-five billion dollars in annual expenses by the 2022 fiscal year.

Walgreens has stores in 34 communities across Kansas, including in Salina.