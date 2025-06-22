Waiting For Waldo

Where’s Waldo? This July he will be in Salina of course!

Find Waldo Local has become a beloved summertime event in communities nationwide. This year, Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association are again teaming up with 325 independent bookstores nationwide, including Red Fern Booksellers for some hide-and-seek fun designed to encourage residents to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts until July 26th.

According to the Salina bookstore, families love joining the scavenger hunt to find the iconic children’s book character, with his red-and-white-striped shirt and black glasses, hidden in twenty-five local downtown businesses. Find Waldo Local is a wonderful way to support the Shop Local movement by increasing foot traffic to a variety of stores.

To join in the fun, people can simply pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Salina!” stamp card at Red Fern Booksellers. With each miniature Waldo they spot, searchers get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop. Eagle-eyed hunters can also look for Waldo’s special 2025 red and white-striped magnifying glass in Red Fern Booksellers! Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes. All participants are welcome to attend the celebration party at Red Fern Booksellers on Saturday, July 26th, 12-2 pm

Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes took the world by storm in the late 1980s, and since then the books have held a cherished place on bookstore shelves, in family libraries, and in classrooms around the world. More than 80 million Waldo books have been sold worldwide, and they’ve been translated into over thirty languages.