Wagoner Promoted to KSU Salina Leadership Role

Heather Wagoner has been named the executive director of communications and marketing at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. She will lead strategic efforts in communications and marketing for the campus’s prospective and current learners, alumni, and external and community partners.

For the past 11 years of her 16-year tenure at K-State Salina, Wagoner has served as the campus’s director of communications and marketing. As the executive director, Wagoner will use her expertise to help the campus redefine its new brand as a global leader in talent development for aerospace and technology industries and educate tomorrow’s future leaders.

Announced last year, K-State Salina’s new strategic plan, which aligns with the Next-Gen K-State strategic plan, looks to position the campus at the forefront of the aerospace and technology industries. Through marketing efforts led by Wagoner and her unit, K-State Salina will position itself as one of the first places people think of for innovation and technological advancement.

Under Wagoner’s direction, the campus’s marketing strategies have contributed to K-State Salina’s overall enrollment growth over the past half-decade.

“Heather has so much experience and knowledge about this campus in her 16 years of service to K-State Salina,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “With her expertise in building and leading effective communications and marketing endeavors, she is a valuable asset in marketing K-State Salina to the audiences and industries we serve.”

Wagoner has worked at K-State Salina since 2007. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kansas State University in 2004 and a Master of Business Administration from Kansas Wesleyan University in 2011.