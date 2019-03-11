Salina, KS

Wade Questionable for Big 12 Championship

March 11, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior forward Dean Wade will be listed as questionable for this week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship after experiencing discomfort in his foot, head coach Bruce Weber announced on Sunday.

Wade, who posted 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in Saturday’s 68-53 win over Oklahoma, reported the discomfort to medical staff after the game. He will be treated and evaluated before Thursday’s game.

Earlier in the day, Wade became the first Wildcat since Jacob Pullen (2010, 2011) to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors in back-to-back seasons. He has averaged 12.9 points on 49.2 percent (122-of-248) shooting, including 41.8 percent (23-of-55) from 3-point range, and 78.9 percent (56-of-71) from the free throw line to go with a team-best 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.4 minutes per game this season.

No. 18/17 K-State (24-7, 14-4 Big 12) is the top seed at this week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at the Sprint Center in Kansas City and will play the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 8 seed TCU (19-12, 7-11 Big 12) and No. 9 seed Oklahoma State (12-19, 5-13 Big 12) at 1:30 p.m., CT on Thursday on ESPN or ESPN2.

