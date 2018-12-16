Salina, KS

Wade Out Due to Injury

KSU Athletics ReleaseDecember 16, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior forward Dean Wade will be out for an undetermined period of time after sustaining an injury in the second half of Saturday’s game against Georgia State.

“Obviously I’m disappointed for Dean and his family,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “He has worked hard to get back from his injury from last season to have a great start to his senior year. I know that he will work equally hard to rehab and come back strong.”

A starter in all nine games this season, Wade has averaged 13.6 points on 52.2 percent shooting (47-of-90), including 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3-point range, to go with a team-high 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29.8 minutes per game.

No. 25/24 Kansas State (7-2) returns to the court on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats play host to Conference USA foe Southern Miss (7-3) at 7 p.m., CT.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Wade Out Due to Injury

