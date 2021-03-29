Wade Davis Added To KC Big League Roster

(Surprise, AZ) — Wade Davis is back in the Kansas City bullpen. The Royals signed Davis to a minor-league contract in January after he had struggled the past two years with the Colorado Rockies.

The three-time All Star did not allow a run in six spring training appearances and the club purchased his contract for 1.25-million dollars on Sunday to add him to the major league roster.

Davis and Greg Holland, who is also back with the club, were the bullpen stalwarts of the Royals’ back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014-15.

Davis got the final out of the 2015 World Series.