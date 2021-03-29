Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 41 °

Wade Davis Added To KC Big League Roster

Metro NewsMarch 29, 2021

(Surprise, AZ) — Wade Davis is back in the Kansas City bullpen. The Royals signed Davis to a minor-league contract in January after he had struggled the past two years with the Colorado Rockies.

The three-time All Star did not allow a run in six spring training appearances and the club purchased his contract for 1.25-million dollars on Sunday to add him to the major league roster.

Davis and Greg Holland, who is also back with the club, were the bullpen stalwarts of the Royals’ back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014-15.

Davis got the final out of the 2015 World Series.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Witt Jr. sent down, to open ’21 in Minors

March 22, 2021 10:45 am

Royals Announce Extension with Salvador Perez

March 21, 2021 9:22 pm

Royals Announce Extension with Hunter Dozier

March 1, 2021 12:49 pm

Royals Announce Times for 2021 Regular Season...

February 11, 2021 1:10 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hunting Clothing Stolen From Vehicl...

High priced hunting clothing is stolen after the back window of a truck what was left parked at a Sa...

March 29, 2021 Comments

Stolen Truck Found in O’Reill...

Kansas News

March 29, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 3/26 to 3/28

Sports News

March 29, 2021

Chiefs Signing DL Jarran Reed

Sports News

March 29, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hunting Clothing Stolen F...
March 29, 2021Comments
Stolen Truck Found in O&#...
March 29, 2021Comments
No More “Linger Longer”
March 28, 2021Comments
Lessons Learned Attending...
March 28, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices