WABAUNSEE GIRLS UPSET ELL-SALINE TO END CARDINAL SEASON

Last season the Ell-Saline girls’ basketball season ended with the Cardinals having a 6-14 record.

Cardinal head coach Bill Geis made one of the team goals to flip that record in the ‘21/’22 season and that is exactly what happened. As good of an accomplishment as that was, when you get to 14-6 with a sub-state loss it stings.

The 7-13 Wabaunsee Lady Chargers came to Brookville Monday night and defeated Ell-Saline 43-33. It was the first and only home loss for Ell-Saline this season.

The Cardinals struggled offensively most of the night. They were down by 4 points after the first quarter, rallied in the second stanza to take a 2 point lead into halftime and then went to sleep on offense in the second half netting only 10 points. A big factor in the game was points from the free throw line. The Lady Chargers scored 22 at the stripe while Ell-Saline could only manage 4. Three Cardinals fouled out.

The leading scorer in the game was Wabaunsee sophomore Kaci Meseke who had 15 while fellow sophomore Taryn Maike chipped in 11.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Sadie Bradley and junior Keala Wilson with 8 points each. Three Lady Cardinals ended their careers at Ell-Saline. In addition to Bradley, Raleigh Kramer and Raynee

Hardesty, all starters, will be graduating this coming May.

The Cardinal boys (3-16) open their sub-state play Tuesday night in Salina against Sacred Heart (15-5).

Wabaunsee – 10 – 9 – 11 – 13 / 43

Ell-Saline – 6 – 15 – 3 – 7 / 33