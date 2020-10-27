Voters Urged to Get Mail Ballots Returned ASAP

Election Day is just a week away. The tens of millions of people who’ve already cast their ballots don’t have to worry about anything else, except possibly tracking that ballot if it’s a mail ballot.

For those still waiting to drop it in the mail , today’s an important day. The U.S. Postal Service is strongly advising voters to mail their ballots now. The Postal Service is recommending people casting mail-in ballots get them in the mail by the end of the day regardless of individual state deadlines. In some states the deadline applies to when a ballot must be received, not when it’s postmarked.

Today is the last in Kansas you can request that a ballot be sent to you. To be counted , your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd and received no later than Friday, November 6th, by close of business.

Kansas law does not allow for sending ballots by mail without an application. If someone wants to check if their application for a ballot was received and when it was mailed they can check online at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.

In Salina, the Saline County Clerk’s Office is open for in-person advance voting every day this week , through Friday, during regular business hours. The office will also open on Saturday for in-person advance voting from 9 AM – 4 PM. The final opportunity to advance vote in person will then be next week on Monday, Nov. 2nd, until noon.

Polls across Kansas will be open on election day, Tuesday, November 3rd, from 7 AM till 7 PM.